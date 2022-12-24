'Franco Harris: A Football Life' debuts

"When Franco arrived, we became the Pittsburgh Steelers," said fellow Pro Football Hall of Fame member Joe Greene, one of a number of former and current Steelers featured in the show. "Franco brought the Steelers out of the dark ages."

"Everything went through Franco, not the quarterback," said Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw.

Four Super Bowl wins, a Super Bowl MVP award and nine consecutive Pro Bowls and more than 12,000 rushing yards later, Harris had cemented himself among the icons not just of Pittsburgh sports history, but of the nation.

"You know when you know you made it? When people call you just by your first name and people know who you're talking about," said Pro Football Hall of Fame and former Steelers cornerback Mel Blount.

The show also details Harris' off-field work in the community, which resulted in him being named the NFL's Man of the Year in 1976 and continued throughout his life.

"If you ask around, they always talk about what kind of person he is, not about the football stuff," said current Steelers running back Najee Harris.