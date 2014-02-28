Former Steelers LB headed to Arkansas HOF

Feb 27, 2014 at 09:20 PM
Winston_Dennis_article.jpg

Former Steelers' linebacker Dennis "Dirt" Winston will be inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame tonight as a member of the Class of 2014, an honor he said means a great deal to him.

"It's special because now I am a representative of the whole state," said Winston. "They are recognizing my accolades and everything I have done over the years."

Winston, who is from Arkansas and played for the Arkansas Razorbacks from 1973-76, was the Steelers fifth-round draft pick in 1977. He played 11 seasons in the NFL, with the Steelers from 1977-81, before joining the New Orleans Saints in 1982. He rejoined the Steelers in 1985-86.

Winston, who was a part of two Super Bowl teams, started for the Steelers in Super Bowl XIV in place of an injured Jack Ham.

"That meant a lot to me," said Winston. "I was honored in Arkansas as the Professional Athlete of the Year when we won Super Bowl XIII. Playing in Super Bowl XIV was even a bigger honor because I started. I represented the state, the University, the people in the communities in Arkansas.

"It was great playing for the Steelers because I was wondering why they drafted me because they had all of these All Pro guys there and to go there and make the team was great."

Winston embarked on a coaching career in 1992, serving as the defensive coordinator under Eddie Robinson at Grambling State University for five years. He returned to Arkansas in 1997 as linebackers coach, and then went on as an assistant at Arkansas State and the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff. He was the interim head coach at Grambling State in 2013.

"It's been enjoyable because I have had the opportunity to see young men I have recruited have their opportunity to go into the pros and establish themselves," said Winston. "They have had their careers and now they are productive citizens."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Making an impact by giving back

Players are giving back as a part of the Steelers Social Justice Fund and the team is matching the contributions

news

Community Corner: Giving from the heart

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings

news

Sharing love and support

Steelers players shared their love and support of Damar Hamlin by delivering toys to the daycare center his foundation supports

news

Steelers continue donations to 2022 Social Justice Fund

Players are giving back as a part of the Steelers Social Justice Fund and the team is matching the contributions

news

Steelers honor local Inspire Change Award winner

Anna Hollis, the Executive Director of Amachi Pittsburgh, is the Steelers Inspire Change Changemaker Award winner

news

Spreading joy at the holidays

Steelers players took area kids shopping for the holidays

news

A night filled with holiday magic

The Steelers hosted the fourth annual Huddle for the Holidays at Acrisure Stadium

news

Standing up for their cause

Steelers players will be taking part in My Cause My Cleats to represent causes close to their hearts

news

Heyward is Steelers Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

Cameron Heyward has made giving back a passion of his

news

A time to give back

Steelers players are doing their part to make Thanksgiving special for those in the Pittsburgh community

news

Alualu: 'It was tough'

Tyson Alualu fought through adversity last year and his strength and courage didn't go unnoticed

news

Alualu is Steelers Ed Block Courage Award recipient

Tyson Alualu was voted the winner for the way he battled back from last year's season-ending injury

Advertising