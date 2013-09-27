Former Steelers enjoy the London sights

Sep 27, 2013 at 06:28 AM
Alumni_Bridge.jpg





London, England - The Steelers are being represented by some of their alumni in London, and on Friday they enjoyed a tour of the area.

John Stallworth, Merril Hoge, Mark Bruener, Craig Bingham, Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley all took in the historic sights of London, even running in to some Steelers fans along the way.

"It's nice to experience it and not be a player because you get a chance to see everything and take it in," said Stallworth. "As a player you have a lot more important things on your mind. To be here, be a part of this and reminisce with some players I played with is great."

Hoge toured London and Europe when he played for the Steelers 20 years ago as a part of an NFL trip, and said this time he is enjoying it much more.

"I didn't really absorb it when I came," said Hoge. "I was too worried about working out when I hard free time. I don't remember anything from the last time. To come back and see it is amazing. I knew there would be a lot of Steelers fans here because when I got on the plane in Newark you would have thought I was on the Steelers charter."

Alumni_Phone.JPG
Alumni_BB.jpg
Alumnio_Bus.JPG
Alumni_StPaul.JPG
Alumni_Stall.JPG
AlumniStPaul2.JPG
1.JPG
Alumni_fans_2.JPG
Alumni_fans.JPG
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

