Former Steelers enjoy the London sights









London, England - The Steelers are being represented by some of their alumni in London, and on Friday they enjoyed a tour of the area.

John Stallworth, Merril Hoge, Mark Bruener, Craig Bingham, Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley all took in the historic sights of London, even running in to some Steelers fans along the way.

"It's nice to experience it and not be a player because you get a chance to see everything and take it in," said Stallworth. "As a player you have a lot more important things on your mind. To be here, be a part of this and reminisce with some players I played with is great."

Hoge toured London and Europe when he played for the Steelers 20 years ago as a part of an NFL trip, and said this time he is enjoying it much more.