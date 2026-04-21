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'Forging Steel' takes you inside the offseason

Apr 21, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

On Thursday night, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will stand on the NFL Draft Stage just outside of Acrisure Stadium and welcome the world to the 2026 NFL Draft.

In Pittsburgh, that is.

The City of Pittsburgh will host their biggest event ever when the Draft takes over Steelers Country, an opportunity for fans worldwide to see what makes Pittsburgh 'The Football Town.'

The excitement and preparation for the 2026 NFL Draft is highlighted in 'Forging Steel,' which will premiere on all Steelers digital and social channels on Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m.

The episode highlights changes this offseason, with the hiring of Coach Mike McCarthy as the key item. McCarthy's arrival, and getting to know his new staff, is featured in the video.

"To come back as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was surreal," said McCarthy. "Something that I had not anticipated just where I am in my career. Just a true blessing to be here."

The episode also takes you through free agency and NFL Draft preparation from a football standpoint.

And it ends like everyone should expect, showing the preparation for the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh in a way nobody else can tell it.

"It's a special moment, biggest event in Pennsylvania's history," said Dan Rooney, the Steelers Vice President of Business Development & Strategy. "The Steelers are just so excited that Pittsburgh is being showcased to the world to tell our story.

"The football history that sits here in Pittsburgh, the bright future we have for our region, the innovation, the leaders that we have, our arts and culture.

"There's so much about Pittsburgh that makes it special. And that story will be on display for the world to see. It's a chance to tell our history, but also tell the story of Pittsburgh's future."

While McCarthy might not be able to take in all of the activities taking place around the Draft, as he will be at the team's headquarters in the Draft room, the Pittsburgh native knows what it means to the city.

"The Draft is special," said McCarthy. "It's going to be a special weekend for Pittsburgh and I think it's great that the world, directed by the National Football League, is going to see Pittsburgh on stage and what football means to Western Pennsylvania.

"The Draft is your bloodline, and it will be our bloodline. It has been our blood line. So, to have 12 picks is exactly what you want. This draft class will play a big impact in the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers."

'Forging Steel' will premiere on all Steelers digital and social channels on Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m.

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