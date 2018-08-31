Football and music come together

Aug 31, 2018 at 07:43 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

It was an evening of football royalty and incredible music at the Celebrity Care Fest 2018 on Friday night in Gibsonia, Pa.

A spectacular concert by Earth, Wind & Fire, with special guest Grand Funk Railroad, highlighted the night, but the real meaning was the causes the evening benefitted.

The concert raised funds for Steelers Charities, represented by Art and Greta Rooney, the Jerome Bettis Bus Stops Here Foundation and the Dan Marino Foundation, and also honored the work they do in the community.

"It's awful nice of them to put an event on like this to benefit all of these charities," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "It's great to be here with these great players from the league. I didn't know everyone was going to be here. It's a great surprise and a fun event."

Among those in attendance were Jerome Bettis, Dan Marino, Ryan Shazier, Franco Harris, Bill Cowher and Jackie Sherril.

"It's really special for a couple of reasons," said Bettis. "It shows we are doing a good job in the community and people are willing to help. The most important part is this is an amazing opportunity not only for my foundation, but multiple foundations in the City of Pittsburgh. Whenever you can affect so many people with an event, it means so much not just to my foundation, but to all of the foundations."

Celebrity Care Fest is an annual fundraising event hosted by HM3 Partners Independence Fund. The HM3 Partners Independence Fund is a Pennsylvania, non-profit, tax exempt organization created in 2014 for the benefit of community organizations, groups and individuals involved in advancement of causes honoring and supporting our country, our community, and Caring for others less fortunate.

Celebrity Care Fest took place in a backyard setting, with a strolling dinner, the concert and was topped off by a laser-light and fireworks show.

"It's a unique event because of the venue," said Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert, who is on the board of HM3 Partners Independence Fund. "You have two Hall of Fame type entertainment groups performing at a private residence. They build a stage, there is food and beverage and the entertainment is top notch. It's a unique event.

"The mission is to help local charitable groups, and that is something we are happy we are able to do. It's a fun night."

PHOTOS: Celebrity Care Fest 2018

Steelers Charities, the Jerome Bettis Bus Stops Here Foundation and the Dan Marino Foundation were all honored.

Photo Aug 31, 6 57 43 PM
1 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo Aug 31, 6 51 20 PM
2 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo Aug 31, 7 07 52 PM
3 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo Aug 31, 6 58 54 PM
4 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo Aug 31, 6 58 22 PM
5 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo Aug 31, 6 58 11 PM
6 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo Aug 31, 6 56 30 PM
7 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo Aug 31, 6 56 05 PM
8 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo Aug 31, 6 55 03 PM
9 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo Aug 31, 6 54 36 PM
10 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo Aug 31, 6 50 13 PM
11 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo Aug 31, 6 46 17 PM
12 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo Aug 31, 6 51 39 PM
13 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo Aug 31, 6 51 27 PM
14 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo Aug 31, 6 51 26 PM
15 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo Aug 31, 6 43 47 PM
16 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo Aug 31, 6 08 11 PM
17 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo Aug 31, 7 03 29 PM
18 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo Aug 31, 7 08 49 PM
19 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo Aug 31, 6 54 36 PM (1)
20 / 20
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bettis joins Board of Chuck Noll Foundation

Jerome Bettis is the newest member of the Board of Directors for the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Reseach 
news

Helping out at home

Steelers players are helping the United for Waukesha Community Fund through the team's Social Justice Fund
news

On a mission to help others

Steelers are helping the Light of Life Rescue Mission through the team's Social Justice Fund
news

Giving area kids a boost

Steelers players are helping the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pa. through the team's Social Justice Fund
news

Players continue to help the community

Steelers players donated to the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh through the team's Social Justice Fund

news

Steelers players continue to give back

Steelers players continue their giving through the team's Social Justice Fund
news

Giving back to help inspire others

Steelers players are giving to the Neighborhood Resilience Project through the team's Social Justice Fund
news

Giving back to one of their own

The Steelers are assisting the Best of the Batch Foundation with the latest Social Justice Fund donation
news

A time to give back

Steelers players are giving from the heart this holiday season
news

Giving back to a special cause

Through the teams Social Justice Fund the players and organization made a donation to KidsVoice
news

Steelers continue to make a difference

Through the teams Social Justice Fund the players and organization made a donation to the Urban Impact Foundation
news

Steelers celebrate 'Inspire Change' on Sunday

The Steelers are celebrating the NFL's social justice campaign, 'Inspire Change,' on Sunday at Heinz Field
Advertising