Flexing their muscles for a reason

"This is a very unique thing to get to do," said receiver Sammie Coates. "You get a chance to give back to the kids. It makes you smile when you see the kids and I get a kick out of it. It's a great time. It's something I will remember for the rest of my life. I want to come support them any way that I can." The MDA Goodwill Ambassadors are children living with the neuromuscular disease and the Muscle Team event is an opportunity to show the strength that they have, and allow them to enjoy some fun times with athletes who are there to give them even more strength.