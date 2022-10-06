Fitzpatrick, Gentry to co-captain Rock Steelers Style

-->> Purchase tickets for Rock Steelers Style 2022: A New Era

Rock Steelers Style, the team's annual fashion show, is back in person this year and better than ever as this year's show is 'A New Era.'

Rock Steelers Style will take place on Friday, October 14 at Stage AE at 6 p.m., with the show presented by Neighborhood Ford Store, PNC, UPMC, and UPMC Health Plan.

The Steelers announced the co-captains for this year's high-energy show, with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and tight end Zach Gentry doing the honors.

"It's something I've never really done before," said Gentry. "I was a part of it my rookie year and did the jersey and jeans, put on the nice suit. I have never really hosted anything, other than the Grillin' N' Chillin' show. I have never done a live event. I am excited about it. Minkah and I are a good duo."

Rock Steelers Style, which will be co-chaired by Art and Greta Rooney and Mike and Kiya Tomlin, benefits the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges and the Chuck Noll Foundation.

"It will be good for everybody to get together and have a little bit of fun for a good cause," said Fitzpatrick. "Any time we have the opportunity to give back, we should take advantage of it."

The team will also host an online auction to benefit the charities, which includes signed items from former and current Steelers players, a Kiya Tomlin Custom Design and Styling Session, a game-worn T.J. Watt jersey, a game-worn Heath Miller jersey, the Steelers Winter Getaway for 2 and much more. The auction will run from Friday, Oct. 7 through Friday, Oct. 21.