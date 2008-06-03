Father's Day 5K / 10K Run & Walk for Prostate Cancer with Robin Cole

Father's Day 5K / 10K Run & Walk for Prostate Cancer

Set for Sunday, June 15, 2008

The celebration of Father's Day has its traditions – like taking dad out to a ball game, or giving him a nice tie.

There is another tradition taking hold in Pittsburgh on Father's day - The Father's Day 5K /10K Run & Walk. The event is gaining in numbers year after year as families run or walk for the men in their lives.

The race benefits the Obediah Cole Foundation for Prostate Cancer, and takes place at River Front Park near Heinz Field on Sunday, June 15, 2008. Anyone interested in taking part can go online to www.fathersday5k.com and register or call 412-572-6830.

The 5K and 10K Runs begin at 8 a.m. Late registration for the run will be taken from 6 a.m. – 8 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30, and late registration is taken up until 8:45 a.m.

Division winners in the 10K will receive a certificate for an overnight stay and breakfast at the Renaissance Hotel. Division winners in the 5K will receive a $50 Dicks Sporting Goods gift certificate.

Founded by former Pittsburgh Steeler and prostate cancer survivor Robin Cole, and named for his late father, the Obediah Cole Foundation for Prostate Cancer's mission is education, awareness and early detection. One in six men has a lifetime risk of prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer and the second-leading cause of cancer death in African-Americans, whose prostate cancer death rate is more than twice as high as Caucasians.

Men age 40 and older are encouraged to be tested. Early detection is as easy as a simple blood test once a year. To arrange for a free screening, call the Obediah Cole Foundation at 412-572-6830.