Fans turn out to show their support

Steelers Nation showed they truly are a worldwide force when almost 5,000 fans took part in the annual Steelers 'World Photo Day.'

With fans in 74 cities, representing 17 countries, participating, the event was once again an epic turnout of those who support the black and gold.

Fans in the United States, Mexico, Australia, Ireland, United Kingdom, and Honduras, joined others from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Spain, Germany, Hungary, Panama, Paraguay, Portugal and Puerto Rico on Sept. 3.

The fans gathered in small and large groups with friends and family to take pictures in front of area landmarks or in their own fan cave and share them on social media, using #SteelersWorldWide.

Some brought their Terrible Towels, others Steelers flags, but all were fully decked out in Steelers gear to show love for the team ahead of Sunday's season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.