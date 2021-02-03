Faneca was 'Mr. Consistency'

Faneca, a finalist for the Hall of Fame Class of 2021, was the Steelers first-round draft pick in 1998 and played 10 seasons for the black and gold, and 13 overall in the NFL. He was a member of the Super Bowl XL Championship team and was selected to nine Pro Bowls. Faneca was a remarkable six-time All-Pro selection and was named to the Steelers All-Time Team in 2007 and the NFL 2000's All-Decade Team.

And one of the things that got him to where he was, according to Mitchell, was his intelligence and his incredible ability to pick things up quickly.

"Some guys can do that. Some guys can't," said Mitchell. "Alan Faneca learned from going out there and doing things. One thing I tell football players, especially young players, is good football players have good eyes. They see things. The good ones see it a lot quicker than the other guys, so they can react and do the things they need to do. A lot of football players, it takes years for them to see the things.

"For Alan Faneca, when he showed up on the field, it was like a photographic memory. He knew what to do, how to react, what was going to come off the things he saw. He was a smart player but didn't boost about it. He used it every day to make him a hell of a player."

In his day, he saw defensive linemen get beat by Faneca, something that was just inevitable with his combination of intelligence, quick hands and his footwork.

"When you see things a lot quicker than other people, especially when you are an offensive lineman, and see things quicker than a defensive lineman, you are going to get on them," said Mitchell. "He was so smart, so quick, used his hands, took good angles. He took all of the things you can take, and he listened to his coach."

For the past five years, Mitchell thought Faneca should have been elected to the Hall of Fame.

This year, in his sixth season as a finalist, he can't imagine him not getting his just due.