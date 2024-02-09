Faneca joins OTB

Watch Party wraps up successful Ireland trip
Sunday's Watch Party in Dublin capped off a successful trip to the island of Ireland for the Steelers
Steelers host Ireland Football Clinic
The Steelers hosted an American Football Clinic for youth from around the Island of Ireland on Saturday
Holmes to attend Ireland Watch Party
Former Steelers wide receiver and Super Bowl XLIII MVP Santonio Holmes will be in attendance at the Steelers first-ever Watch Party in Ireland
Faneca to attend Ireland Watch Party
Pro Football Hall of Famer Alan Faneca will attend the Steelers Watch Party in Ireland later this month
OTB to carry Steelers games live
The Steelers and Off The Ball are excited to confirm that they have partnered to make the team's game audio broadcasts available for fans to listen to on the Island of Ireland
Steelers to host Watch Party in Ireland
Watch party will be held on Sunday, November 19 for the game against the Cleveland Browns
Steelers preseason games available on GAAGO
The Steelers and GAAGO have announced that the team's 2023 preseason games will be available to fans across the island of Ireland
Steelers Launch Irish Podcast
The 2023 season has seen the Pittsburgh Steelers launch an exciting new podcast dedicated to Irish fans
Steelers conclude successful trip to island of Ireland
The Steelers visited the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland this week following the team receiving a 'Global Markets Program' license on the island
The Steelers continue their bond with Ireland
A press conference was held at Croke Park to introduce the Steelers receiving the rights to expand their brand in the Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland