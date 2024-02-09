 Skip to main content
Faneca joins OTB

Feb 09, 2024 at 01:00 PM

news

Watch Party wraps up successful Ireland trip

Sunday's Watch Party in Dublin capped off a successful trip to the island of Ireland for the Steelers
news

Steelers host Ireland Football Clinic

The Steelers hosted an American Football Clinic for youth from around the Island of Ireland on Saturday
news

Holmes to attend Ireland Watch Party

Former Steelers wide receiver and Super Bowl XLIII MVP Santonio Holmes will be in attendance at the Steelers first-ever Watch Party in Ireland
news

Faneca to attend Ireland Watch Party

Pro Football Hall of Famer Alan Faneca will attend the Steelers Watch Party in Ireland later this month
news

OTB to carry Steelers games live

The Steelers and Off The Ball are excited to confirm that they have partnered to make the team's game audio broadcasts available for fans to listen to on the Island of Ireland
news

Steelers to host Watch Party in Ireland

Watch party will be held on Sunday, November 19 for the game against the Cleveland Browns
news

Steelers preseason games available on GAAGO

The Steelers and GAAGO have announced that the team's 2023 preseason games will be available to fans across the island of Ireland
news

Steelers Launch Irish Podcast

The 2023 season has seen the Pittsburgh Steelers launch an exciting new podcast dedicated to Irish fans
news

Steelers conclude successful trip to island of Ireland

The Steelers visited the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland this week following the team receiving a 'Global Markets Program' license on the island
news

The Steelers continue their bond with Ireland

A press conference was held at Croke Park to introduce the Steelers receiving the rights to expand their brand in the Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland
news

Social Spotlight: A great day for the Irish

The Steelers are visiting the Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland as part of a new marketing rights through the NFL
