Falcons are talking about Kenny, T.J. and Cam

Coach Arthur Smith on if he looks at Kenny Pickett's college tape to prepare for the game:

"I think you've gotten to kind of see what they're doing. We certainly have, like all of these guys, that's why I think it's important to—whether you take a guy, you don't skip steps and also, you need to learn the league because again, you only have a certain number of picks and you've got to know who's coming in and what their strengths and weaknesses. Then, you kind of see what they're doing as a pro. So, it's not necessarily going back and looking at college tape, there's enough now where you've got a good feeling. You've got to certainly know what the guy looked like at the University of Pittsburgh."

Smith on what he has seen from Pickett:

"You see a guy that obviously there's nothing that can ever replicate the live reps in an NFL game and especially playing in the pocket at the speed that this game is played and the rushers they face, but this is a guy that's improved week after week. Obviously, Monday night they came out and did a nice job. They were really balanced. They were ahead and you could see a young player getting into a rhythm. He's a talented football player."

Smith on what the advantages or disadvantages are going against Pickett:

"He's played a good number of snaps. You've seen Monday night when they were able to get a lead and keep it balanced. He's a very smart player so you can see that growth. There's a lot of things that's happened and I think the thing that goes unnoticed is how different these pockets are from college, that's the thing you never can replicate in practice. That's where the game is so different, the amount of time and the pressure players that you have in this league and how condensed these pockets are with people at your feet all the time, how you adjust. It's easy to throw when no one is at your feet. That's where the game is so much different in my personal opinion from the college to the NFL."

Quarterback Marcus Mariota on what stands out about the Steelers defense:

"First and foremost it starts upfront with Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt. Then you look at the backend and Minkah Fitzpatrick is playing at a high level. Week in and week out we talk about it's always going to be a challenge. This is going to be fun. It's always fun to go against this team."

Smith on the challenges receiver George Pickens presents:

"Talented player, made a big play the other night right there on the sideline that Pickett threw to him, physical player. They've got a good group of skill players, it'll be a challenge and certainly, he's somebody that you can see that Kenny Pickett's getting comfortable throwing to and somebody you got to account for."