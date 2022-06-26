Eye of the beholder

And that skill set, whether it's Trubisky, Rudolph or Pickett under center, won't resemble Big Ben's.

Not initially, at least, and perhaps not all season.

"Ben and I had a good relationship," Canada said. "We kept the passing game, not because it was mandated or anything else. He played for 18 years. There's things Ben could do that nobody else on the planet could do. So we kept those things that he did well and we did the best we could to win as many games as we could.

"That's what you should do anytime. Whoever your players are, you should focus about your players. It is different in a sense, possibly, that we've now evolved and we're calling things a little bit differently. But a lot of the plays are exactly the same."

So will the offense actually look different or not?

"It could," Canada added. "Obviously, we all want the results to be different. It's a results-based business and I'm in charge of the offense. It's going to look, hopefully, good enough to win as many games as we can possibly win and score as many points as we can score.

"It's gonna look like whatever we think week-to-week we can do to win. And that's the great thing about Coach (head coach Mike Tomlin), we're not chasing stats, chasing this and that. We obviously want to have an offensive system. We obviously want to have production in certain areas. But the bottom line is we have to score more points. We have to win more games.