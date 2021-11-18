Edmunds wins NFL Way to Play Award

Safety Terrell Edmunds is the winner of the 2021 NFL Way to Play Award for Week 10.

This is the fourth year for the award, which recognizes NFL players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays.

Edmunds is the recipient for his play in the first quarter of Sundays Steelers-Lions game. With 5:57 to play in the first quarter, Edmunds utilized proper tackling technique and awareness by shedding a block before making a tackle. Edmunds wrapped up Lions running back D'Andre Swift for a three-yard loss by keeping his head out and his shoulder in.

"Through the award, football players and fans from around the world can see real-time examples of excellent football fundamentals and skill development," said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

Edmunds will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the local youth or high school football program of his choice.