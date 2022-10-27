Eagles are talking about Tomlin, Pickett

Coach Nick Sirianni on quarterback Kenny Pickett:

"We do our draft homework on everybody. I thought very highly of him coming out. I saw he was a guy that could go through reads very, very fast. Find the guy that he's supposed to go to. Was an accurate thrower. Was deceptive with his feet. Maybe one of the coolest plays I've seen in college football, when he pretended to slide and then kept going in that ACC Championship Game. But now they got the Kenny Pickett rule in. You see signs of that in his game. He's highly talented and he did some things at Pittsburgh that nobody has done since Dan Marino and that's pretty darn impressive to me. And so, you're seeing the signs that he can be a really good quarterback in this league."

Sirianni on his connection to Western Pennsylvania:

"When your mom grew up in Natrona Heights and your dad grew up in western Pennsylvania as well, in Kane, Pennsylvania, which is a little closer to where I grew up in Jamestown, New York. You spend a lot of weekends at Grandma's house. One of our favorite things to do after the family reunion or something like that was a go to a Pirates game. I definitely grew up a Pirates, Penguins, Steelers fan. Have some great memories of that. A lot of Pirates memories, the most are Pirates memories because my dad was a football coach, so we didn't get to go to Steelers games or anything like that.

"One of the really cool memories that I have with my dad is, my dad and my brothers who were all Steeler fans watching that 2005 Super Bowl together as a family. I remember I was coaching at the time, and I came home. I wasn't in the NFL yet. I came home in a snowstorm. I was coaching at Mount Union at the time. I came home in a snowstorm to watch that game with my dad and my brothers.

"I love the City of Pittsburgh, it's a great city. Just spent so much time there and again, my brother being there, some holidays as well still to this day. So can't say enough good things about the people of Pittsburgh, the City of Pittsburgh."