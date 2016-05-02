draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Draft picks assessed before the draft

May 01, 2016 at 11:00 PM

PHOTOS: 2016 Draft Recap

Images from the Steelers 2016 Draft Weekend.

No Title
1 / 40
Artie Burns, CB-Miami - 25th Overall
2 / 40

Artie Burns, CB-Miami - 25th Overall

Artie Burns, CB-Miami - 25th Overall
3 / 40

Artie Burns, CB-Miami - 25th Overall

Artie Burns, CB-Miami - 25th Overall
4 / 40

Artie Burns, CB-Miami - 25th Overall

No Title
5 / 40
No Title
6 / 40
No Title
7 / 40
No Title
8 / 40
No Title
9 / 40
No Title
10 / 40
No Title
11 / 40
Sean Davis, CB-Maryland - 58th Overall
12 / 40

Sean Davis, CB-Maryland - 58th Overall

Sean Davis, CB-Maryland - 58th Overall
13 / 40

Sean Davis, CB-Maryland - 58th Overall

Sean Davis, CB-Maryland - 58th Overall
14 / 40

Sean Davis, CB-Maryland - 58th Overall

No Title
15 / 40
No Title
16 / 40
Javon Hargrave, DT-South Carolina St. - 89th Overall
17 / 40

Javon Hargrave, DT-South Carolina St. - 89th Overall

Javon Hargrave, DT-South Carolina St. - 89th Overall
18 / 40

Javon Hargrave, DT-South Carolina St. - 89th Overall

Javon Hargrave, DT-South Carolina St. - 89th Overall
19 / 40

Javon Hargrave, DT-South Carolina St. - 89th Overall

No Title
20 / 40
No Title
21 / 40
Jerald Hawkins, DT-LSU - 123rd Overall
22 / 40

Jerald Hawkins, DT-LSU - 123rd Overall

Jerald Hawkins, DT-LSU - 123rd Overall
23 / 40

Jerald Hawkins, DT-LSU - 123rd Overall

Jerald Hawkins, DT-LSU - 123rd Overall
24 / 40

Jerald Hawkins, DT-LSU - 123rd Overall

Travis Feeney, OLB-Washington - 220th Overall
25 / 40

Travis Feeney, OLB-Washington - 220th Overall

Travis Feeney, OLB-Washington - 220th Overall
26 / 40

Travis Feeney, OLB-Washington - 220th Overall

Travis Feeney, OLB-Washington - 220th Overall
27 / 40

Travis Feeney, OLB-Washington - 220th Overall

No Title
28 / 40
No Title
29 / 40
DeMarcus Ayers, WR-Houston - 229th Overall
30 / 40

DeMarcus Ayers, WR-Houston - 229th Overall

DeMarcus Ayers, WR-Houston - 229th Overall
31 / 40

DeMarcus Ayers, WR-Houston - 229th Overall

DeMarcus Ayers, WR-Houston - 229th Overall
32 / 40

DeMarcus Ayers, WR-Houston - 229th Overall

No Title
33 / 40
No Title
34 / 40
Tyler Matakevich, OLB-Temple - 246th Overall
35 / 40

Tyler Matakevich, OLB-Temple - 246th Overall

Tyler Matakevich, OLB-Temple - 246th Overall
36 / 40

Tyler Matakevich, OLB-Temple - 246th Overall

Tyler Matakevich, OLB-Temple - 246th Overall
37 / 40

Tyler Matakevich, OLB-Temple - 246th Overall

No Title
38 / 40
No Title
39 / 40
No Title
40 / 40
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock had been wondering since February where Temple linebacker Tyler Matakevich would eventually be headed.

Day Three of the NFL Draft provided the answer.

The Steelers selected Matakevich, 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, with their second pick of the seventh round on Saturday, providing for Matakevich an opportunity Mayock believed the 2015 Chuck Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner deserved all along.

"I'm intrigued to see where he gets drafted," Mayock said during coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine.
Matakevich ran a 4.81 40-yard dash at the combine.

But his relative lack of speed didn't prevent him from making 493 tackles during his four-year career at Temple.  
"If you're going to time him for a 40, that's what he is," Mayock maintained. "But when you put the helmet on and instincts take over and the ability to get over and under blocks, it's a completely different animal.

"(Matakevich had) 493 tackles, 40 tackles for a loss, seven sacks and seven interceptions (at Temple). He'll play special teams. He's one of those guys you have to give a shot because he's a good football player.  

"This kid is one of the examples of, 'OK, how do you figure measurables vs intangibles?' He's not going to test well but all he does is make plays. This guy's a baller, he's a really good football player."

Other observations from the NFL Network's combine coverage on the players the Steelers ended up drafting included:

**

No. 1 pick Artie Burns, cornerback, Miami:**
Mayock: "In addition to being comfortable in press (-coverage), he's very zone-aware. He understands how to read progressions. He understands how to read a quarterback. He's pattern-aware, he's a good football player.

"He's a long corner with upside. He had six interceptions this year."

NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders: "And he missed another couple (interceptions) that he should have had."
Sanders noticed Burns wore a watch as he ran his first 40-yard dash in Indianapolis and asked Burns about it afterward.

"Why do you have a watch on?" Sanders said. "Take all that mess off. It's time for business."

Burns' response was "yes, sir," and then he took the watch off.

No. 2 pick Sean Davis, safety, Maryland:
Mayock: "I like that kid, he played corner and safety. Tackles everybody, he's kind of interesting. I'm anxious to see where he ends up."

**

PHOTOS: 2016 3rd Round Draft Pick - Javon Hargrave

View photos of Pittsburgh Steelers 2016 3rd Round Draft Pick, DT Javon Hargrave.

No Title
1 / 15
No Title
2 / 15
No Title
3 / 15
No Title
4 / 15
No Title
5 / 15
No Title
6 / 15
No Title
7 / 15
No Title
8 / 15
No Title
9 / 15
No Title
10 / 15
No Title
11 / 15
No Title
12 / 15
No Title
13 / 15
No Title
14 / 15
No Title
15 / 15
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

No. 3 pick Javon Hargrave, defensive tackle, South Carolina State:**
Mayock: "When you play at a small school everybody questions the level of competition. That's why you play in all-star games. He went to the East-West game, he was totally dominant. Went back and watched him play against Clemson in 2014, he was dominant against Clemson. The kid is a good football player.

"That boy's made himself some money since East-West time. I'm telling you, Hargrave's really a  good player."

No. 4 pick Jerald Hawkins, offensive tackle, LSU:
Mayock: "I thought he was a tough evaluation on tape. He's a long-legged kid, kind of skinny butt, narrow frame. You typically like the wider guys, but he's athletic, good feet, long arms. I think he has to get a little bit stronger."

No. 6 pick Travis Feeney, linebacker, Washington:
Mayock: "Very lean, but he can run and he's a really good special teams player."

No. 7a pick Demarcus Ayers, wide receiver Houston:
Mayock: "He's a return guy, quicker than fast. Make you miss but he doesn't have long speed."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 Triple Take: IOL, Take Two

Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give you their takes on the top interior offensive linemen prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft
news

2022 Triple Take: S

Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give you their takes on the top safety prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft
news

2022 Triple Take: CB

Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give you their takes on the top cornerback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft
news

Steelers 2022 NFL Draft slots are set

The Steelers picks are set for each round of the NFL Draft
news

Steelers awarded fourth-round pick

The Steelers were awarded a fourth-round compensatory pick from the NFL
news

2022 Triple Take: ILB

Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give you their takes on the top inside linebacker prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft
news

2022 Triple Take: EDGE

Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give you their takes on the top edge rusher prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft
news

2022 Triple Take: DT

Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give you their takes on the top defensive tackle prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft
news

2022 Triple Take: TE

Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give you their takes on the top tight end prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft
news

NFL Combine ready for takeoff

The biggest job interview in the NFL is about to take place at the NFL Scouting Combine and we'll bring it all to you
news

2022 Triple Take: RB

Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give you their takes on the top running back prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft
news

2022 Triple Take: WR

Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give you their takes on the top wide receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft
Advertising