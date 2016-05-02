Draft picks assessed before the draft

Images from the Steelers 2016 Draft Weekend.
NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock had been wondering since February where Temple linebacker Tyler Matakevich would eventually be headed.
Day Three of the NFL Draft provided the answer.
The Steelers selected Matakevich, 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, with their second pick of the seventh round on Saturday, providing for Matakevich an opportunity Mayock believed the 2015 Chuck Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner deserved all along.
"I'm intrigued to see where he gets drafted," Mayock said during coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine.
Matakevich ran a 4.81 40-yard dash at the combine.
But his relative lack of speed didn't prevent him from making 493 tackles during his four-year career at Temple.
"If you're going to time him for a 40, that's what he is," Mayock maintained. "But when you put the helmet on and instincts take over and the ability to get over and under blocks, it's a completely different animal.
"(Matakevich had) 493 tackles, 40 tackles for a loss, seven sacks and seven interceptions (at Temple). He'll play special teams. He's one of those guys you have to give a shot because he's a good football player.
"This kid is one of the examples of, 'OK, how do you figure measurables vs intangibles?' He's not going to test well but all he does is make plays. This guy's a baller, he's a really good football player."
Other observations from the NFL Network's combine coverage on the players the Steelers ended up drafting included:
No. 1 pick Artie Burns, cornerback, Miami:**
Mayock: "In addition to being comfortable in press (-coverage), he's very zone-aware. He understands how to read progressions. He understands how to read a quarterback. He's pattern-aware, he's a good football player.
"He's a long corner with upside. He had six interceptions this year."
NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders: "And he missed another couple (interceptions) that he should have had."
Sanders noticed Burns wore a watch as he ran his first 40-yard dash in Indianapolis and asked Burns about it afterward.
"Why do you have a watch on?" Sanders said. "Take all that mess off. It's time for business."
Burns' response was "yes, sir," and then he took the watch off.
No. 2 pick Sean Davis, safety, Maryland:
Mayock: "I like that kid, he played corner and safety. Tackles everybody, he's kind of interesting. I'm anxious to see where he ends up."
No. 3 pick Javon Hargrave, defensive tackle, South Carolina State:**
Mayock: "When you play at a small school everybody questions the level of competition. That's why you play in all-star games. He went to the East-West game, he was totally dominant. Went back and watched him play against Clemson in 2014, he was dominant against Clemson. The kid is a good football player.
"That boy's made himself some money since East-West time. I'm telling you, Hargrave's really a good player."
No. 4 pick Jerald Hawkins, offensive tackle, LSU:
Mayock: "I thought he was a tough evaluation on tape. He's a long-legged kid, kind of skinny butt, narrow frame. You typically like the wider guys, but he's athletic, good feet, long arms. I think he has to get a little bit stronger."
No. 6 pick Travis Feeney, linebacker, Washington:
Mayock: "Very lean, but he can run and he's a really good special teams player."
No. 7a pick Demarcus Ayers, wide receiver Houston:
Mayock: "He's a return guy, quicker than fast. Make you miss but he doesn't have long speed."