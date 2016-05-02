Draft picks assessed before the draft

NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock had been wondering since February where Temple linebacker Tyler Matakevich would eventually be headed.

Day Three of the NFL Draft provided the answer.

The Steelers selected Matakevich, 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, with their second pick of the seventh round on Saturday, providing for Matakevich an opportunity Mayock believed the 2015 Chuck Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner deserved all along.

"I'm intrigued to see where he gets drafted," Mayock said during coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine.

Matakevich ran a 4.81 40-yard dash at the combine.

But his relative lack of speed didn't prevent him from making 493 tackles during his four-year career at Temple.

"If you're going to time him for a 40, that's what he is," Mayock maintained. "But when you put the helmet on and instincts take over and the ability to get over and under blocks, it's a completely different animal.

"(Matakevich had) 493 tackles, 40 tackles for a loss, seven sacks and seven interceptions (at Temple). He'll play special teams. He's one of those guys you have to give a shot because he's a good football player.

"This kid is one of the examples of, 'OK, how do you figure measurables vs intangibles?' He's not going to test well but all he does is make plays. This guy's a baller, he's a really good football player."

Other observations from the NFL Network's combine coverage on the players the Steelers ended up drafting included: