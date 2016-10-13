Dolphins talking Bell, Ben and pass rush

Coach Adam Gase on the threat Sammie Coates brings:

"He had some big production the last game. When you have that many guys that are as impactful as they are it makes it hard for a defense to focus on one guy. With the best receiver in the league there, there are a lot of one-on-one matchups going on with other guys. When those guys are able to win their one-on-one matchups, now they start making plays and you have a big time problem. You are looking at a guy who has been effective and causing problems for teams."

Suh on importance of wrapping up Ben Roethlisberger:

"Roethlisberger is a very slippery quarterback. People don't necessarily see him as a very athletic guy, but he can move around in the pocket, obviously great at that, and get outside the pocket to hurt you. You've got to continue to rally. No matter what, the play is never over. We just have to go out there and make sure we get him down on the field."

Tannehill on the Steelers pass rush:

"They're just a relentless defense. They are going to play to the whistle every snap. The front guys are good, even if they are getting double teamed, of just fighting through blocks and relentless pursuit of the quarterback. I have a ton of respect for their front and the guys they have rushing the QB."

Suh on Le'Veon Bell's strengths:

"I haven't seen a ton of film on him, but I played against him before. A great running back. I've seen him at Michigan State in his early days. Obviously in the league he has run really well. He's good out of the backfield as well as a pass catcher. At the end of the day, he's a weapon that we have to contain."