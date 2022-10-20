Dolphins are talking about Pickett, Flores

One of the top storylines for Sunday Night Football should be the potential return of two quarterbacks from concussions, with Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett appearing to be on track to play and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa already cleared from the protocol.

And yes, they are being talked about.

"Obviously very athletic," said Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of Pickett. "He can drive the intermediate throws. He can get the ball down the field. He can definitely scramble to run or scramble to throw. He's making quick decisions for them. They do a pretty good job of putting in plays where he gets a quick read, and he can make those decisions. I think he's been productive for them.

"We're preparing for both guys (Pickett and Mitch Trubisky), which we would anyway, regardless of situation or injury circumstance, and both of them will present a challenge to us for sure."

But there is another topic that has been occupying conversation in both cities, and that is the return of Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores to Miami. Flores was the Dolphins head coach from 2019-21 and both sides are being asked about his knowledge of the Dolphins and how that can benefit the Steelers.

"It is a useful resource, but in the coaching profession we all feel it's overblown to be quite honest with you," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "It's not about what coaches know. It's about what coaches can convey to players and it's about what players can recall in an instant in the moment before a ball snaps. And so oftentimes you can sit around the classroom and the coach can provide quality insight and the player can nod in agreement…yeah, I see that and understand that. But the minute they get on their feet and the bullets are about to start flying or a snap is imminent, those things become less relevant.

"So, I understand what you mean when you ask that. But we've got to put together a good plan. Our players have got to understand the plan. They've got to go out and execute the plan and very little of that has to do with where Coach Flores worked last year, his intimate knowledge of members of their football team etc. This is a small fraternity particularly at this level. Those storylines exist every week and that's just our mentality regarding them."

The Dolphins weighed in on the questions about Flores, and below is what they had to say.