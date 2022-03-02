Dobbs launches ASTROrdinary Dobbs Foundation

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs announced today the launch of the ASTROrdinary Dobbs Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting, encouraging, and inspiring all members of the community, particularly the youth, through educational, economical, professional, and recreational empowerment. It will function as a grant-making foundation to other charitable organizations and will also fund and implement outreach projects.

"The goals for my foundation are very simple," Joshua said. "We will support, encourage, and inspire all members of the community, particularly the youth – the next generation - to identify and pursue their passions; and second, we will empower them by providing opportunity and exposure. The ASTROrdinary Dobbs Foundation will be committed to opening doors of opportunity and to encourage those that we help to bring others along with them."

Driven by a strong sense of service, Joshua is well known for his work in the community. Recognized as a "Hometown Hero," exemplifying the Volunteer Spirit, Joshua is passionate about his work with various non-profit groups, including the Boys and Girls Club, the Children's Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center, the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, the East Tennessee Children's Hospital, the Emerald Youth Foundation, Girls, Inc. of TN Valley, Horizons National, Knoxville HonorAir, the Pittsburgh Police Jr. Chess Club, and the Wounded Warrior Project. In addition, he is a national spokesperson for the National Alopecia Areata Foundation and the Go Create It 21-Day Empathy Challenge.

"Thanks to a foundation laid by my parents during my childhood, I have actively found ways to give my time and talents back to my community since middle school," Joshua said. "As I look back over my journey as a student, a leader, a volunteer, and an athlete, I'm continuously reminded that I would not be in the position I am in, if not for those that were willing to help me. I know that I did not make this journey alone. Witnessing firsthand the tremendous impact that a single individual can have by helping others makes me even more excited about what can collectively be accomplished through the establishment of the ASTROrdinary Dobbs Foundation, Inc. Just imagine what we can achieve together!"

While Dobbs has been giving back to Alpharetta, Knoxville, and Pittsburgh communities through the years, the foundation will host its first official event today with a local Girl Scouts troop at the East Tennessee Children's Hospital and second with the Emerald Youth Foundation in Knoxville, TN.. This is just the start of many foundation events to look forward to this spring, including the Inaugural Joshua Dobbs ASTROrdinary Charitable Golf Classic & Mixer, Girls Inc. private movie screening, youth football camps, and much more!