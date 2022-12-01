Different role, same approach

"Touchdowns are fun, it don't matter who gets in the box, man," Olszewski maintained. "That was cool, and that was the go-ahead score. And Benny getting the opportunity, he hadn't had much opportunities this year so I think the whole team was pulling for him. There was never a doubt in my mind he's putting the ball through that end zone.

"They called Bennie's number, no surprise there, he was hot all night. So I was just doing what I can to help him get in the end zone."

Olszewski, a 6-foot, 190-pound native of Alvin, Texas, arrived in veteran free agency as a three-year pro who had led the league in punt returns for New England in 2020 (Olszewski's All-Pro season).

He was the punt and kickoff returner when the season began on Sept. 11 in Cincinnati.

But Sims was eventually assigned both of those duties.

Olszewski lined up opposite Snell as the last line of protection in front of Sims on the kickoff return team in Indianapolis.

Olszewski also played 21 snaps on offense against the Colts (30 percent). He wasn't targeted but he ran the ball once for 9 yards.

He has three catches for 43 yards on the season and has even been a gunner on the punt team on occasion.

And he's as exited to be with the Steelers as when he first got here.

"I love being on this team," Olszewski emphasized. "I love whatever role I got. It's professional football so at the end of the day you're trying to win games. There's 'dawgs' all over the place, and sometimes you want a certain role but the role is given to someone else and they bump you somewhere else and you just try to do what you can to help the team win.