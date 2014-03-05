DeCastro: 'It was amazing. I would do it again.'

"It was insane. I was nervous at first," said DeCastro. "Where we were staying there were animals roaming around. It wasn't a hotel. There was a building with the main area and a dining place and reception area. There were huts around it that we stayed in, thatched roof housing and elephants roaming around. You have to be on guard.

"The animals come up close to the cars in the safari. The rangers know what they are doing and they have become accustomed to the vehicles. There are lions six feet away from you and they just don't mind. They are just hanging out. They look at you and as long as you don't get out of the car you are fine. The freedom of it was amazing. You really respect the power of animals."

One thing that caught him by surprise was illegal killing and poaching of white rhinos in South Africa, particularly in Kruger Park because of the growing demand for rhino horns.

"That was the saddest part," said DeCastro. "The rangers help spot animals and call people over the radio to see them. They do it with all of the animals, except the rhinos because poachers can be on radios listening in. Last year over 1,000 rhinos were killed. People come and jump the border (from Mozambique) and to do it because they are making nothing. We saw a lot of rhinos, but it's sad they are being poached for no reason at all."

DeCastro's parents met while living in South Africa, where his father played rugby at the University of Cape Town. They moved to the United States for Jennifer to pursue her Masters at the University of Washington, but when DeCastro was just 18 months old went back to South Africa where his father wanted to pursue a law degree in his hometown of Cape Town. After just a few months his mother received a job offer near Bellevue, Washington, and that is where the family settled.

"We were having dinner one night and my uncle mentioned to me if my dad had gotten a specific position at his job that he didn't, I would have been raised in South Africa," said DeCastro. "I was kind of taken aback by that. That is life. There are always things that can make a big difference one way or another. It would have been interesting growing up there probably playing rugby instead of American football."

During the trip DeCastro got a little taste of rugby, visiting the Cape Stormers professional team's facility with his father and watching practice.

"It was a cool experience going to see the rugby team over there," said DeCastro. "I got a little bit of the gist of it. I watched it before. I don't understand it nearly how I do football. It's similar in that you move the ball into the end zone, or try. It was cool watching practice and the intricacies they have like we do. It was cool to observe."