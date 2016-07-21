Dawson changed the center position

"He had all of the physical tools that were necessary – balance, strength, everything," said CBS color analyst Dan Dierdorf, himself a Hall of Fame offensive tackle, at the time of Dawson's induction. "The one thing that always impressed me was his ability to handle a nose tackle by himself. The majority of centers who play the game almost always need some sort of a double-team, or a rub from the guard next to them. The great centers, and there aren't many of them, block the nose tackle all by themselves, and Dermontti was one of those guys. That's what makes him so special."

Dawson was without a doubt one of the most athletic offensive linemen in NFL history, and he was durable and dependable as well, as his streak of 170 consecutive games played – second most in Steelers history – proves.

Dawson was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and was a first-team All-Pro six times. He was also named to the NFL's Team of the Decade for the 1990s.

"Dermontti could just crank you," said former Steelers tackle Tunch Ilkin, who played with Dawson from 1988-92. "He had the ability, the explosive strength and the athleticism to do it, to just knock guys out. He also had that stability to take on guys. He was strong enough to just absorb a 320-pound nose tackle and not give ground."

Ilkin has seen his share of great centers, also having played with Webster, a Hall of Famer, and he also watched Dwight Stephenson, another Hall of Famer, who played for the Dolphins in the 1980s.

"The argument used to be back in the early 1980s about who was better, Mike Webster or Dwight Stephenson," said Ilkin. "Dwight was a great center because he was so athletic. Webbie was a great center because he was so strong and tough and smart.

"You put those two guys together and you have Dermontti Dawson."

Dawson, always a fan favorite even at a position where players don't get attention from fans, was thankful to all who supported the Steelers throughout his career and beyond during his Hall of Fame enshrinement speech.

"I took great pride representing the Steelers and the great tradition and the high standards," said Dawson. "Being a Steeler meant being a blue collar worker with an unwavering commitment to excellence, and that's what being a Steeler meant to me. I hope I made the Steelers Nation proud.