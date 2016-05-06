Davis' smile is there to stay

"My emotions have been everywhere," said Davis. "I can't stop smiling. I am so happy to be here, seeing my new home, my new family. It's just a blessing."

Davis is back in Pittsburgh for the team's three-day rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, giving the coaches their first look at him up close and personal along with the rest of the team's draft picks and rookie free agent signings.

The safety from Maryland can't wait.

"Right now I just want to get my foot in the door, contribute anyway that I can, and help the team get better," said Davis. "I want to just help us get some wins this year.

"I am a very versatile player. I can do a lot. I played strong safety, I played cornerback at Maryland. Moving around playing safety is what I do. I am very comfortable back there. Mentally I feel like I am capable of doing a lot. Physically I can do a lot. I am big and strong like a safety and quick like a corner. My mental game, I see it at a different angle that you might not get at safety and vice versa. I feel like I am well prepared."

Davis, though knows he has plenty to learn and will be doing so from secondary coach Carnell Lake, a player who knows his share about playing safety, and even a little bit of corner.