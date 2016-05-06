draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Davis' smile is there to stay

May 06, 2016 at 03:15 AM

His smile was ever present. Didn't matter who he was talking to, or what they were talking about. Sean Davis couldn't help but beam as he walked around the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex and Heinz Field the day after he was selected by the team in the second round of the NFL Draft.

PHOTOS: Rookies arrive and get ready

The Steelers 2016 rookies arrived at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for Rookie Minicamp.

CB Artie Burns
1 / 24
CB Artie Burns
2 / 24
CB Artie Burns
3 / 24
CB Artie Burns
4 / 24
S Sean Davis
5 / 24
S Sean Davis
6 / 24
S Sean Davis
7 / 24
DT Javon Hargrave
8 / 24
DT Javon Hargrave
9 / 24
DT Javon Hargrave
10 / 24
DT Javon Hargrave
11 / 24
LB Tyler Matakevich
12 / 24
LB Tyler Matakevich
13 / 24
LB Tyler Matakevich
14 / 24
LB Tyler Matakevich
15 / 24
WR Demarcus Ayers
16 / 24
WR Demarcus Ayers
17 / 24
WR Demarcus Ayers
18 / 24
S Sean Davis
19 / 24
G Michael Matulis
20 / 24
QB Jacob Huesman
21 / 24
DE Giorgio Newberry
22 / 24
S Sean Davis and CB Artie Burns
23 / 24
CB Artie Burns
24 / 24
"My emotions have been everywhere," said Davis. "I can't stop smiling. I am so happy to be here, seeing my new home, my new family. It's just a blessing."

Davis is back in Pittsburgh for the team's three-day rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, giving the coaches their first look at him up close and personal along with the rest of the team's draft picks and rookie free agent signings.

The safety from Maryland can't wait.

"Right now I just want to get my foot in the door, contribute anyway that I can, and help the team get better," said Davis. "I want to just help us get some wins this year.

"I am a very versatile player. I can do a lot. I played strong safety, I played cornerback at Maryland. Moving around playing safety is what I do. I am very comfortable back there. Mentally I feel like I am capable of doing a lot. Physically I can do a lot. I am big and strong like a safety and quick like a corner. My mental game, I see it at a different angle that you might not get at safety and vice versa. I feel like I am well prepared."

Davis, though knows he has plenty to learn and will be doing so from secondary coach Carnell Lake, a player who knows his share about playing safety, and even a little bit of corner.

"I love learning from people that have been there," said Davis. "I am ready to learn from one of the greatest out there and contribute. There are things he can teach me that those that didn't play can't. He knows he is going to coach to the best of his ability, and ask me to play to the best of mine. I couldn't ask for a better situation."

