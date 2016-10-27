Dan Rooney 'instigated;' author delivered

"My father really was the one who instigated this, and we started talking about who should write the book," said Art Rooney II. "We really wanted to make sure we had somebody who was up to the task. Somebody who really understood the league and might have understood the context in which Chuck did his work, and that really led us to Michael."

Dan Rooney, then the U.S. Ambassador to Ireland, pitched the project to MacCambridge.

"Mr. Rooney said, 'Somebody should write a biography of Chuck Noll,'" said MacCambridge. "I was flattered that he thought of me, but I told him, 'Mr. Rooney, I'll look into it, but it's got to be something more than just he was a very good football coach. Dan said to me, 'You look into it. You'll see.'"

MacCambridge looked into it. He talked to some of Noll's former players, some family members. "It was then that it became clear that there was an extraordinary story to tell, and I am flattered and honored to be able to be the one to tell it. That's what brought us here."

MacCambridge's work is the first-ever thorough and legitimate biography of Noll, and Art Rooney II acknowledged that when he said, "I spent a lot of time with Chuck and his family over the years and thought I knew the story. When I read the book, it was fascinating to see the rest of the story that Michael uncovered, and in particular that Marianne (Noll) shared."

The readers of "Chuck Noll: His Life's Work" will recognize the level of Marianne Noll's cooperation throughout this project, because MacCambridge is able to relate events that only she and her husband experienced first-hand.

"What I knew about Chuck Noll was not much more than your average football-silly fan knew about Chuck Noll, which was that he had been extraordinarily successful but that he did not give much of himself away," said MacCambridge. "Among the most important figures of the last 50 years of pro football, I think he may safely have been judged to be the one about whom the least was known.

"For me, the first glimpse was having lunch with Chuck and Marianne over the Fourth of July in 2012. I found not this gruff, stern character that I knew from TV, but a very warm, very affable man. Then, hearing his relatives and his assistant coaches talk about how much he meant to them, how much he meant in their lives, then trying to square that vision of him with what was on TV every week, what was in the press conferences, how little he revealed on a regular basis. The challenge for me was to make sense of those two very different sides – of this very private man in this very, very public job.