Cowher headed to the Hall of Fame

Steelers Coach Bill Cowher received the 'knock on the door' from Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker on Saturday night during the NFL on CBS pregame show ahead of the AFC Divisional Playoff game and learned that he is now a member of a Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 as part of the Centennial Slate.

"I just said to 'V' (his wife Veronica), I have come to grips, I am okay if it doesn't happen," said Cowher. "I have been so blessed. To the eight candidates, every one of you deserve to be there. I have had some great players, some great coaches, the best organization in football. I have lived a blessed life. I have come to the best network on TV. It's a family here like it was a family we had there. To have to give back to something to the game of football that has been a part of my life. The virtues it teaches you, the morals you have the obligation to move on, the platforms we have. I am a blessed man.