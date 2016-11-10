Cowboys are talking Ben, AB & 'Here We Go'

"They have other guys. No. 14 (Sammie Coates) makes a ton of plays down the field. The runners are big time players. They attack you so many different ways and we have to play our best ball game Sunday up there in Pittsburgh."

Linebacker Sean Lee said defending Roethlisberger is going to be a challenge for the Cowboys defense, something that he knows they have to be at their best to do.

"It's extremely hard to defend him," said Lee. "He is a Hall of Famer, he can make every throw. He is a playmaker. He is a guy who can move around and make unbelievable plays and throws. He has shown that through his career. We are going to have to be at our best. When you play Hall of Fame quarterbacks the margin for error is extremely small. Defensively we have to be on point and we can't make mistakes."

Lee, who is originally from Pittsburgh, said he is looking forward to playing at Heinz Field and had plenty of love for the black and gold as a kid.

"I did grow up a Steelers fan," said Lee. "Growing up in Pittsburgh there is no other option. The rivalry was big when I was young. Super Bowl XXX, I think I was in third grade and I was the guy brining the 'Here We Go' theme song to recess playing it over and over again.