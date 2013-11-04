Cotchery: "Our margin for error is zero"

Receiver Jerricho Cotchery had a career-high three touchdowns in Sunday's 55-31 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, but on Monday he was just as frustrated as the rest of his teammates trying to figure a way to turn around the team's 2-6 season.

Cotchery said the biggest thing is correcting the mistakes they are making, and he knows they have the ability to do so.

"We have a lot of confidence in the guys we have in the locker room," said Cotchery. "It's the mistakes. I have seen it over the years. They become contagious, just like the winning attitude. We have to get that fixed to start winning ball games. I know we have the guys to do it and we are going to start working towards that on Wednesday.

"We have a lot of high character guys on this team, a lot of good players. The mistakes that we have made have cost us. Those mistakes have to be eliminated totally. Not even minimized. Our margin for error is zero. We have to start winning ball games right here."

Cotchery said it's tough dealing with losing, especially with a franchise that is so accustomed to winning.

"There is a lot of pride in this building, in this locker room," said Cotchery. "This is not something they are used to. Being here the short time I have been here I felt that pride and everything that goes along with the history of this organization.