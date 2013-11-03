Cotchery is Digest Player of Week

It was a career day for Jerricho Cotchery, only the outcome wasn't what he would have wanted it to be in light of his individual contributions. Cotchery caught seven passes for 96 yards, and a career-high three touchdowns, in the Steelers' 55-31 loss to the Patriots today.

Also considered were Le'Veon Bell, who had 139 yards from scrimmage on 16 carries for 74 yards rushing and four catches for another 65 receiving; Antonio Brown, who caught five passes for 71 yards and a touchdown; Jason Worilds, who had four tackles and two sacks; Ben Roethlisberger, who completed 28-of-48 for 400 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions for a rating of 95.8; and Cameron Heyward, who had five tackles, one sack, and two other quarterback pressures.