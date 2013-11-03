Cotchery is Digest Player of Week

Nov 03, 2013 at 12:11 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

JERRICHO COTCHERY
Wide Receiver

It was a career day for Jerricho Cotchery, only the outcome wasn't what he would have wanted it to be in light of his individual contributions. Cotchery caught seven passes for 96 yards, and a career-high three touchdowns, in the Steelers' 55-31 loss to the Patriots today.

Cotchery is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Le'Veon Bell, who had 139 yards from scrimmage on 16 carries for 74 yards rushing and four catches for another 65 receiving; Antonio Brown, who caught five passes for 71 yards and a touchdown; Jason Worilds, who had four tackles and two sacks; Ben Roethlisberger, who completed 28-of-48 for 400 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions for a rating of 95.8; and Cameron Heyward, who had five tackles, one sack, and two other quarterback pressures.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

