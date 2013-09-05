Coordinator's Corner: LeBeau & Haley

Offensive Coordinator Todd HaleyRe: Feelings about a running back by committee and trying to avoid that last season:Yeah, like I've said, we're waiting – we've got extenuating circumstances again, but we are still looking for somebody to take the bull by the horns and not let us take him out. The guys are going to have an opportunity in this game to showcase how much they want the job.So if Isaac Redman opens the game and does well, are you likely to keep him in?Yeah, absolutely.How will you use the tight ends?We don't have that many tight ends to begin with, so we are just going to have to get the most out of the three that we are going to have in helmets: David Paulson, David Johnson and Michael Palmer. Again, it's the first game of the season. They are going to be playing a lot of snaps one way or another. We are just going to have to get the most out of those three, not specific package-oriented though right now.Is Kelvin Beachum an option?Yeah. And you always have to have a fallback plan. Obviously, if we get short, we have to have answers, because we do play with a tight end most of the time.Re: Difference between Tennessee this year and last year:There are new faces there. Bernard Pollard is a big-name, new face. They have a couple guys up front that are new faces to us. The big thing for us in the first game of the year is that there is just a lot of unknown. Coach Jerry Gray has been there. That's who coached against us last year. You're seeing a lot of carryover in the preseason at least with some of the things that they've done, but you also have the wild card with Coach Gregg Williams. Those two have had a working relationship in the past. I expect them to work well together. You just don't know exactly what to expect. We've done a lot of work going back to when Gregg was coaching in New Orleans. We've made sure that we've done our due diligence there. Again, there is going to be somewhat of an unknown as there always is in this first game.Re: Comfort level and confidence level in Antonio Brown and Emmanuel Sanders:I have great confidence in the receiving group in general. I think Antonio is excited about this year, starting out as 'the guy,' and Emmanuel has obviously been in there a lot of times as a one or a two in the past. This is his first real opportunity to line up as a starting receiver on a consistent basis. I thought Jerricho Cotchery had a great camp and a very good preseason. He will be a big part of what we do. And with the young guys, starting with Markus Wheaton, we have a nice group. They are working well together. They are hungry. I think they want to go out and show what they are capable of.Re: Feeling of where you are today compared to last year:It's totally different. I am happy we are at home, first of all. I just think it's only natural, but it's light years away. Ben Roethlisberger and I talked about that in training camp one day, going out for that first game last year, there was so much more unknown in a lot of areas. For me personally, it was all new. Every trip with the Steelers was the first time I've done it, and working with the guys that I was with for the first time, the players, so there was a year, offseason and training camp under my belt. The comfort level is much higher.Re: Emmanuel Sanders said the same thing today about the players being much more comfortable and you being more comfortable:Coach Sanders has a future [smiles].He is quite insightful:As I've said a number of times, it's part of the natural progression. When you are new somewhere, and there is change, change isn't always easy and it isn't always comfortable. If it is seen as a necessity then it has to happen. That process has gone much further ahead, obviously at this point than where we were a year-and-a-half ago.Re: Felix Jones grasping the offense quickly:Yeah, he's come in – heck, the amazing thing was, I think it was the first time I've ever seen it where we didn't even have the guy on the practice [field]. I hadn't even met him. I met him the night before the game in a team meeting. Then he leads the team in carries and had some kickoff returns. I'd never seen that happen before. So that in itself was impressive. Now that he has been able to get settled in a little bit and get comfortable, you can see there is a reason he was taken number-one at some point in his career. We are excited about having him on board and seeing what he is capable of.Could he be that number-one guy?Like I said, until we absolutely see someone come in and take charge of it, it is anybody's, as far as I'm concerned.Is he similar to Dexter McCluster?He is much bigger than Dexter. Dexter was not going to be a one-back or a two-back, every down type of guy, even though he had skills to do it all and has great talent. You are talking about a true running back in Felix. Dexter had 1,000 yards as a receiver in college, doing all kinds of things at both positions. Felix is a running back. That's what he is. That's what he's here to be.Re: Doing things with tight ends that aren't Heath Miller:Coaching is taking what you have regardless of circumstance, and playing to their strengths. The nice thing is, we have a guy in Paulson that has done nothing but impress in the pass-catching area, and really overall. The coaches were patting him on the back this morning during the special teams meeting. He's got receiving and blocking skills. Like I've said from the start, this is a great spot for Paulson to end up, being able to trail Heath around, because in the end I think he will have a chance to do some things that are Heath-like. That's just the type of guy he is. No disrespect to Heath, who is great, obviously.Do you change your sets due to Heath not being there?I don't think I can tell all that right now [smiles].Do college players come into the NFL more ready to play and is there more expectation on some of the higher picks to come in and play?I think with the media and the way social media is, there is more pressure all the way around, because more things are seen and talked about, discussed. It goes on and on, 24-7, in this day and age. I think that in itself ups the ante for everybody involved. I think you see special guys come into the league that come in and produce right away. Other guys don't do it right away but end up being great players. I think there is a little different path with everybody involved.Would you call Bell or Wheaton special players?I don't know. We haven't played a regular-season game yet. We will have to see how that goes.Do you still see that burst from Felix Jones?**We are excited to have him here as part of our offense and the Steelers. He obviously came in with tough circumstances as late as he did. To find his way on the roster says a lot about what we've seen out of him. That's a couple preseason games but now the real games are going to start. He is here for a reason. He is here because we believe he can contribute and help us be a winning team.