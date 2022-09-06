Community Corner: Back to school with the rookies

Rookies hand out BatchPacks: Steelers rookies were out in the community on Tuesday, working with the Best of the Batch Foundationto distribute backpacks and other back to school goodies to kids at Duquesne Elementary School as part of their BatchPacks for Kids program, as well as learning more about the projects the organization spearheads.

Charlie and LaTasha Batch started the foundation while Batch was still playing for the Steelers, and it has blossomed into an organization that goes above and beyond to provide educational programs for kids in Western Pennsylvania, as well as serve families in the region.

Having the Steelers rookie class visit and assist with the distribution of the backpacks wasn't just an opportunity for the kids to benefit, but for the players as well.

"I think it's a combination of a couple of different things," said Batch. "Number one, people talk about the Rooney family and how giving they are in the community. So, for the rookies to hear that and actually be able to go out and experience that themselves, getting an opportunity to learn from all of the community partners the Steelers support, it's extremely beneficial. They have an opportunity to not only see what we have been able to do and how we have benefitted from the Steelers organization, but ultimately continue to do what we are doing in the community. It's a win-win situation for everybody. This can help the rookies figure out what they want to do at some point in the community, and it allows us the opportunity to show them what we do in the community.

"We are showing them what we do with our back-to-school program and what it's like to interact with the kids and see their faces when you are delivering the school supplies. It gets everyone excited."

The foundation distributes approximately 2,500 backpacks a year, filled with school supplies the students will need for the year. They also provide teacher bags, which have supplies so the teachers don't have to purchase their own classroom needs. It's all part of the overall effort for Batch to provide for those who need it the most.

And after two years of not being able to have full in-person visits and events, Batch was thrilled to have the rookies join them for the fun afternoon.