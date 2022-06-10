Coming together to lead the way

"Over the years we have had so many kids that had interaction with these players," said Blount. "I think it's special because it encourages them. When the players come out, if a guy is a running back, we will have them get with the high school players at that position. They will ask football questions, then share how they got to this point, things they had to do, their background. It's great interaction. With the influence the rookies have, they can really help these kids."