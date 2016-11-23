Colts talking Steelers 'D', AB & more

"We have to do a great job," said Colts' Coach Chuck Pagano. "We have been a little bit better in the last couple of weeks of protecting our quarterback. You have a great unit and defense coming in here off a huge game. We all saw what they did against the Browns and what they are capable of. They have a bunch of really good football players on that side of the football, guys that are big, strong and talented and can put pressure on the quarterback and do it from every level, up front, from linebacker depth and guys in the secondary that can play.

"Those guys are playing at a high level. They have guys that can make plays and put pressure on the quarterback. They are hard to run against. When you get behind and you become one dimensional, it usually adds up to multiple sacks. We have our hands full. We are going to worry about us and trying to get those guys blocked."

The Colts' T.Y. Hilton and Antonio Brown have a long history and friendship. The both grew up in the same Gwen Cherry Park neighborhood of Liberty City, outside of Miami, and have played against each other several times since being in the NFL. Hilton even had fun 'stealing' one of Brown's touchdown dances.

Hilton said he is looking forward to another matchup with Brown on Thursday night.

"We grew up together," said Hilton. "We call every other week. I can't wait to see him again and go out there and play."

The Steelers played the Colts the last two years at Heinz Field, winning 45-10 in 2015 and 51-34 in 2014. But like Ben Roethlisberger said on Tuesday, it's a new team out there.

"It's a team that just finds a way to beat us," said Hilton of the Steelers. "Right now it's a different team, different mindset and we are looking forward to the game on Thursday."

They said it:

Tackle Jack Mewhort on what he remembers about the Pittsburgh game the last two years:

"Going to Pittsburgh and playing there last year on Sunday Night Football and a few years having the night game there was a tough place to play. I think we are excited about the opportunity moving forward. Tough football team, always have been. They do a great job on defense, especially in their front seven. I feel like I say it every week, in the NFL you are playing a great front seven. As an offensive line that is something that we are going to have to prepare for and be able to execute against if we want to have success."