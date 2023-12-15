Colts are talking about Mitch, T.J. and Alex

The Steelers head into Saturday's game against the Indianapolis Colts with a 7-6 record and in sixth place in the conference, currently holding a Wild Card playoff spot.
The Colts have an identical 7-6 record and are in seventh place in the conference and hold the final Wild Card spot.
It will be a battle for both teams in a game that will have plenty on the line.
"It'll be a heck of a challenge," said Colts Coach Shane Steichen. "Good to be home though at Lucas Oil with our fans. That'll be exciting on Saturday."
The Colts weighed in on Saturday's game, including talking about T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Mitch Trubisky and much more.
* * *
Coach Shane Steichen on what he has seen from the Steelers on tape:
"They're a physical group. That's kind of been their M-O with (Mike) Tomlin there. They've done a really good job. Defensively, it starts up front. (Alex) Highsmith and (T.J.) Watt are really good players then (Cameron) Heyward, a veteran guy inside and then (Joey) Porter Jr., the rookie corner is a good player. Patrick Peterson, obviously a veteran player, and Minkah Fitzpatrick in the backend. A really good defense. I think they are plus-10 in the turnover margin, so they do a good job of taking the ball away. Ball security is going to be at a premium for us this week, which will be big.
"Offensively, (George) Pickens is an explosive player, and they got the two backs that can run. It'll be a heck of a challenge, good to be home though at Lucas Oil with our fans. That'll be exciting on Saturday."
Quarterback Gardner Minshew II on what stands out about the Steelers defense:
"I feel like when you play the Steelers defense they have their own brand of ball. It's very physical, tough, their backers play downhill, they are really good upfront. I think it's still that brand of ball that they've always carried."
Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter on the challenge T.J. Watt presents:
"One of the premier players in this league, I don't think I'm breaking any ground saying that. He's an excellent, excellent player. Obviously, rushing the passer, you get a lot of love in this league for rushing the passer, sacking the quarterback, affecting the quarterback and things like that. I just saw him intercept a ball, I've seen him bat balls down, they drop him every so often. Shoot, he's back there – he gets pretty good depth on those drops.
"He's as talented as they come. He's one of, if not the best defender in the league. He's a great player. We've got to know where he's at every play and what the plan is for him every play, respect him going in and take on that challenge head on. A really good football player. They've got a bunch of really good football players. I know he gets a lot of the pub and it's deserved for him but that's a really good defense we're facing off against Saturday. A good defensive coordinator, they've got a good thing going there.
"The challenge is real for us and we're excited for it. Hopefully get a nice Saturday afternoon home crowd coming out there to support us and see if we can't find a few points out there against these guys."
Minshew on if he has to prepare any differently with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith in concussion protocol:
"I don't know. I think you've got to prepare that they are playing. Both are really good players, I think we'll have a plan for them. If they don't play, we adjust as that goes, but definitely have to prepare because they're really good."
Receiver Alec Pierce on playing against the Steelers defense:
"They're definitely a physical, tough team. We know that, so we have to match it and it starts with preparation in practice."
Steichen on what he appreciates about the longevity Mike Tomlin has had:
"It's incredible. I don't know if he's had a losing season, is that correct? It's incredible. What he's done throughout his career, getting those guys ready to play every single week. Obviously, he's got them ready. They're prepared. They play hard every week. Obviously, I'm sure he's got a great message for those guys every week. It's impressive to see."
Linebacker Zaire Franklin on what the defense has to do going against Mitch Trubisky:
"He's been in this league, he's been in a few systems. They trust him with the ball. They trust him to be the guy. We just have to take care of him. They still have dangerous weapons on the outside in (George) Pickens and Diontae (Johnson). Obviously, they have a great run game that he'll be playing off of too. We just have to be able to stop that."
Steichen on if he has to plan for his offense having crowd noise with the way Steelers fans travel:
"I think our fans are going to be ready to roll. I think our fans are going to show up and be loud. Our fans will be ready."
Franklin on embracing what the game is going to be like with playoff implications for both teams:
"It's one that you look forward to all season, all offseason. Back at home in Lucas Oil (Stadium) against a great opponent, a great coach. I know they'll be disciplined. I know they'll be physical. Type of battle that you're always looking forward to so I'm thankful for the challenge."
Pro Bowl voting is underway: Steelers fans, it's time to vote. And make sure you do it early, and often.
For your favorite Steelers players that is.
Voting is now open for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, the second year for the new-look games.
The traditional Pro Bowl game has been replaced by days of activities, which will culminate with an AFC vs. NFC Flag Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, February 4.
Leading into the game there will be fun-filled and unique skill competitions, giving fans a different look at all of the league's top players.
Fans can vote for their favorite Steelers players now through Dec. 25. A social aspect of voting will be available beginning on Dec. 11, so keep an eye out for that.
Cast your votes today.
Click on the links to go to the Steelers page and vote for players below as well.
Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place. Start your free trial today here.