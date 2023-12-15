Colts are talking about Mitch, T.J. and Alex

Coach Shane Steichen on what he has seen from the Steelers on tape:

"They're a physical group. That's kind of been their M-O with (Mike) Tomlin there. They've done a really good job. Defensively, it starts up front. (Alex) Highsmith and (T.J.) Watt are really good players then (Cameron) Heyward, a veteran guy inside and then (Joey) Porter Jr., the rookie corner is a good player. Patrick Peterson, obviously a veteran player, and Minkah Fitzpatrick in the backend. A really good defense. I think they are plus-10 in the turnover margin, so they do a good job of taking the ball away. Ball security is going to be at a premium for us this week, which will be big.

"Offensively, (George) Pickens is an explosive player, and they got the two backs that can run. It'll be a heck of a challenge, good to be home though at Lucas Oil with our fans. That'll be exciting on Saturday."

Quarterback Gardner Minshew II on what stands out about the Steelers defense:

"I feel like when you play the Steelers defense they have their own brand of ball. It's very physical, tough, their backers play downhill, they are really good upfront. I think it's still that brand of ball that they've always carried."

Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter on the challenge T.J. Watt presents:

"One of the premier players in this league, I don't think I'm breaking any ground saying that. He's an excellent, excellent player. Obviously, rushing the passer, you get a lot of love in this league for rushing the passer, sacking the quarterback, affecting the quarterback and things like that. I just saw him intercept a ball, I've seen him bat balls down, they drop him every so often. Shoot, he's back there – he gets pretty good depth on those drops.

"He's as talented as they come. He's one of, if not the best defender in the league. He's a great player. We've got to know where he's at every play and what the plan is for him every play, respect him going in and take on that challenge head on. A really good football player. They've got a bunch of really good football players. I know he gets a lot of the pub and it's deserved for him but that's a really good defense we're facing off against Saturday. A good defensive coordinator, they've got a good thing going there.