Colts are talking about Alex, T.J. and Cam

Saturday isn't the only one impressed by the defensive front by a long shot. Pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier said the talent there can impact play-calling.

"I think you're always thinking about that," said Frazier. "Especially when you're going against a defense like Pittsburgh who, (T.J.) Watt and (Alex) Highsmith are really good players. Highsmith, I feel like he's an underrated player in this league and he's having a heck of a year numbers wise. Obviously, we know what Heyward brings inside too.

"When you're going against a front like that, it obviously plays into your play calling and your decision making and really, it's your game planning. You think about those things going through the week and the things you put on the call sheet. That's obviously on your mind with everything and so, I think that we're going to put together a good plan for those guys and hopefully we can go execute it."

Quarterback Matt Ryan knows the offense has to be on top of their game for the challenge the group brings.