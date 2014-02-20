Colbert: 'This thing changes every day'

INDIANAPOLIS – Yes, the primary purpose of being here for a week in late February is to evaluate the 330 prospects taking part in the NFL Scouting Combine. In that sense, it's all about the kids.

But because the entire NFL community lives within a several block radius of the downtown area, there also are opportunities to conduct some other football business.

Back on Feb. 14, General Manager Kevin Colbert said, "The Combine brings together is a nice, collective group of people where most parties involved are within a five-block area, so communication is easy. It can be face-to-face instead of over the telephone if you want it to be."

A group always represented here during Combine week is player agents. Even though the NFL prohibits teams from contacting agents of players on other teams who are due to become free agents until March 8, there is no limitation on talking to agents of your own players and/or to agents of players who have been released by their former team.

So, for example, if Colbert wanted to spend his afternoon talking with Jason Worilds' agent about a new contract, that's OK. Or if, for example, he wanted to talk to Louis Delmas' agent about bringing the former Lions' safety to the Steelers, that's OK, too, since Delmas, who recently visited the team's facility in Pittsburgh, is fair game to the entire league because he was released by Detroit.

There is a lot of multi-tasking going on here this week, and then on Thursday morning there was a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter that the salary cap for 2014 will be $130 million per team. If true, the $130 million would represent a 5 percent increase over the 2013 figure. Colbert was asked about the report during a phase of his media tour at Lucas Oil Stadium today.

"I think that is a welcomed rumor," said Colbert with a smile. "We haven't gotten any information on the cap, and I don't anticipate us getting it until really close to March 11. So whether it goes up or not, we have to prepare for the worst and see where it lands. You don't want to have a false hope that it's going to be ($130 million) and then it's not. So, we still have to prepare off what we were working with last year, and then maybe add to it. Again, those numbers (like $130 million) start floating around, but they haven't been substantiated."