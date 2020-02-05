Colbert signs contract extension

The Steelers answered one of their biggest offseason questions today when Vice President and General Manager Kevin Colbert signed a one-year contract extension.

Colbert's extension keeps him with the team through at least the 2021 NFL Draft.

"I am happy to announce we have extended Kevin Colbert's contract for an additional year," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "Kevin continues to play a key role in our success and his dedication to our personnel efforts is unparalleled. We are pleased he will lead those efforts for at least one more year."

Colbert, who is entering his 21st year with the team, joined the Steelers in February 2000 as the director of football operations, a role he had for his first 11 years with the team, and he is in his 10th year as the team's general manager.

Colbert is a Pittsburgh native who attended North Catholic High School and graduated from Robert Morris University. He had a passion for the Steelers before he ever joined the team, growing up a fan of the Steelers teams of the 70s.

"It's hard to quantify how fortunate I am to have been part of this organization for the last 20 years," said Colbert. "I look forward to the challenge of getting our team back into playoff contention while never losing sight of our ultimate goal – winning a Super Bowl."

Colbert's track record with the Steelers is an impressive one. He was a part of building the Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII championship teams, as well as three AFC Championship teams. During his time with the team the Steelers have won nine division titles, earned 12 playoff berths and had 15 winning seasons.