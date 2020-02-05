Colbert signs contract extension

Feb 05, 2020 at 03:01 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers answered one of their biggest offseason questions today when Vice President and General Manager Kevin Colbert signed a one-year contract extension.

Colbert's extension keeps him with the team through at least the 2021 NFL Draft.

"I am happy to announce we have extended Kevin Colbert's contract for an additional year," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "Kevin continues to play a key role in our success and his dedication to our personnel efforts is unparalleled. We are pleased he will lead those efforts for at least one more year."

Colbert, who is entering his 21st year with the team, joined the Steelers in February 2000 as the director of football operations, a role he had for his first 11 years with the team, and he is in his 10th year as the team's general manager.

Colbert is a Pittsburgh native who attended North Catholic High School and graduated from Robert Morris University. He had a passion for the Steelers before he ever joined the team, growing up a fan of the Steelers teams of the 70s.

"It's hard to quantify how fortunate I am to have been part of this organization for the last 20 years," said Colbert. "I look forward to the challenge of getting our team back into playoff contention while never losing sight of our ultimate goal – winning a Super Bowl."

Colbert's track record with the Steelers is an impressive one. He was a part of building the Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII championship teams, as well as three AFC Championship teams. During his time with the team the Steelers have won nine division titles, earned 12 playoff berths and had 15 winning seasons.

Financial terms of Colbert's deal weren't released.

Related Content

news

A night filled with holiday magic

The Steelers hosted the fourth annual Huddle for the Holidays at Acrisure Stadium

news

A mistake that turned out to be 'Immaculate'

Things could have been much different if Kenny Stabler didn't score when he did

news

Week 16 Injury Report (Raiders)

A look at player injuries and practice participation for Week 16

news

Pickett will start if cleared to play against Raiders

Rookie quarterback would make his 10th start of the season

news

An 'Immaculate' week for the Steelers

The Steelers are celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and we are bringing you all the excitement

news

Where it airs: Steelers-Raiders

Complete coverage of how to watch, listen and live stream the Steelers game vs. the Raiders

news

Asked and Answered: Dec. 20

A high school QB who played it some at the start of his college career, Gentry a logical emergency QB

news

Steelers to wear throwback uniforms vs. Raiders

The Steelers will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception by wearing throwback jerseys worn during the 1972 season

news

Harris' 'A Football Life' to premiere on Friday

The show will air on the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception

news

Week 16 Blog: Practicing what they preached

All the news and notes as the Steelers prepare to take on the Las Vegas Raiders

news

After Further Review: Making Amends

Run defense answers the challenge, slams door on run-heavy Panthers

news

Labriola on the win over the Panthers

There were enough good things to win, but also a couple of lapses that kept the game close

Advertising