Coates shaping up for second season

"Last year I was a rookie coming in. I didn't know what was going on. I wasn't in the best shape that I wanted to be in. You learn from your mistakes and that is what I did this past offseason. Seeing how everybody else works here, how they have their body in shape. I am way ahead of last season. I am used to it, I feel great. I am getting back at it this year."

Coates finished the regular season with only one reception for 11 yards. But when called upon in the postseason, with Antonio Brown sidelined with a concussion, he stepped up. Coates had two receptions for 61 yards in the AFC Divisional playoff loss to the Broncos. He said he followed the advice of Coach Mike Tomlin, who told him to keep working every day because your time could come.

"That is part of this business," said Coates. "You have to be ready at all times. I built confidence the whole season, going through practices and working hard every day. When the playoff game came, I had to step up and show that I was capable, show that I was ready."

He will need to be ready again this year. With Martavis Bryant serving a season-long suspension, it will be all hands on deck at the receiver position.

"We all have to come out here every day and work," said Coates. "We all have to pick up the slack. Everybody has to work together and get it done.