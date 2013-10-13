Coach Tomlin's Post-Game Comments

**

Coach Mike Tomlin: It's a significant win for us to get that started for 2013. I told the guys in the locker room there was nothing mystical about it. We maintained possession of the football and we got the football. In particular we got the football in the red area and that took points off the board. That was significant. Big splash plays defensively; maintained possession of the ball offensively. Hung together in the midst of the natural adversity football games present. Hopefully this is a springboard of things to come. That is going to be our intention as we look at this like we looked at the other four before it with the sole purpose of getting better for our next opportunity. We look forward to getting home and playing winning football in front of our fans. We've got a lot of work to do in order to make that occur. We look forward to getting back to work. It's a good feeling, not like you won the lottery, but it's still a good feeling nonetheless.

A couple of major injuries potentially. Levi Brown got hurt in pregame warm-ups. We are going to evaluate his triceps. David Johnson, hand/wrist area, we have a potential major injury there. We have to get that evaluated. Other than that some normal bumps and bruises associated with playing.

What about the injury to Brett Keisel?He had ribs of some kind. We will take a look at it. He is probably going to be limited during the course of the week. He should perk up toward the end of next week. We'll see, though.

What did you think of Ben (Roethlisberger)?He made the necessary plays. He was him. He did a great job of communicating. Sometimes when you are in hostile environments on the road it becomes difficult. Aside from his play I thought he did a nice job of communicating with players and staff in the midst of it all throughout the game.

Did the offensive line and everyone kind of settle down after the first couple of series?

That's the way it should occur when you are on the road. At times communication is tough, particularly when you come out of the locker room. You have to deal with it, settle into rhythm and I thought we did that.