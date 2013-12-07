Classic Victories: Steelers vs. Dolphins

Running back Sidney Thornton scored on a one-yard run, and quarterback Terry Bradshaw threw two touchdown passes, one to John Stallworth and one to Lynn Swann, to give the Steelers a 20-0 advantage at halftime. Running back Rocky Bleier added a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and running back Franco Harris scored on a five-yard run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Pittsburgh. The Steelers' defense came up big again, holding Dolphins' running back Larry Csonka to just 20 rushing yards. Prior to that game, Csonka had rushed for 100 yards in three straight postseason contests. With the win, the Steelers marched on to the AFC Championship and then Super Bowl XIV, where they captured their fourth Lombardi Trophy.