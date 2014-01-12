Clark a well-deserving finalist

Clark is one of the Steelers emotional leaders on the field and in the locker room and a player who always takes younger guys under his wing, helping them get adjusted to life in the NFL.

Since being diagnosed with carrying the sickle cell trait in 2007, Clark has committed himself to raising awareness and helping to find a cure for the debilitating and painful disease. He hosts an annual "Cleats for a Cure" to benefit sickle cell disease research at the University of Pittsburgh Vascular Medicine Institute through Clark's Cure League. This year he also hosted "Beats and Blitzes" to help with the cause.

Clark also is a committed family man who is always attending sporting events and activities that his three children are involved in.