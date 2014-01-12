 Skip to main content
Advertising

Clark a well-deserving finalist

Jan 12, 2014 at 12:00 AM

PHOTO GALLERY: Cleats for a Cure

Steelers' safety Ryan Clark was one of three finalists for the 2014 Bart Starr Award, presented by Athletes in Action.

The award, which Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won, recognizes an NFL player for his outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community.

Clark is one of the Steelers emotional leaders on the field and in the locker room and a player who always takes younger guys under his wing, helping them get adjusted to life in the NFL.

Since being diagnosed with carrying the sickle cell trait in 2007, Clark has committed himself to raising awareness and helping to find a cure for the debilitating and painful disease. He hosts an annual "Cleats for a Cure" to benefit sickle cell disease research at the University of Pittsburgh Vascular Medicine Institute through Clark's Cure League. This year he also hosted "Beats and Blitzes" to help with the cause.

Clark also is a committed family man who is always attending sporting events and activities that his three children are involved in.

Clark was a finalist along with Rogers and Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen.   

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Fitzpatrick presented with Bart Starr Award

Minkah Fitzpatrick was honored at the Super Bowl Breakfast with the Bart Starr Award
news

It's still 'surreal' for Heyward

Winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year is something that still hasn't fully hit Cameron Heyward
news

Heyward wins the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Cameron Heyward is the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
news

Gonzalez wins NFL Latino Youth Honors

Pittsburgh's Peter Gonzalez is the winner of the inaugural NFL Latino Youth Honors
news

Heyward has a heart of gold

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward's passion for giving back once again has him as a candidate for one of the NFL's most prestigious awards
news

50/50 raffle supports Pittsburgh community

The Steelers Charities 50/50 raffle has benefitted 182 charitable organizations
news

Austin reflects on the legacy of Dr. King

Calvin Austin III was moved seeing the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King on display at the National Civil Rights Museum
news

Fitzpatrick wins Bart Starr Award

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is the 2024 recipient of the Bart Starr Award
news

Steelers give back through Social Justice Fund

Steelers announce nearly a half million dollars in donations to this year's Social Justice Fund Initiative 

news

Spreading holiday joy

Steelers players have spread holiday cheer throughout Pittsburgh and beyond this holiday season
news

Community Corner: Making a wish come true

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings
news

Local high school student a finalist for NFL award

Peter Gonzalez, who plays at Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School and was nominated by the Steelers, is a finalist for the NFL Latino Youth Honors
Advertising