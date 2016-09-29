Opponents on Steelers

Chiefs talk Le'Veon, Big Al & AB

Sep 29, 2016 at 01:00 AM

The Steelers will look to rebound this week when they play the Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field on Sunday Night Football.

A huge boost for the Steelers will be the return of Le'Veon Bell, who will give the offense a shot in the arm in the run and pass game, and give the Chiefs another dimension to contend with.

"He can catch, he can block, he can run," said Chiefs' Coach Andy Reid. "The screen game is good. Ben (Roethlisberger) likes throwing him the ball. He is an all-around good player. He is so patient running the football. He is a good player."

Linebacker Tamba Hali knows Bell will be someone the Chiefs will have to focus on stopping. Bell had 17 carries for 121 yards in a 23-13 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium last season, and Hali knows it will be a group effort to shut him down.

"He is a fine player," said Hali. "He knows how to get yards. He ran for 120 some yards last year. If I can get some of my teammates to collaborate together so we can get him down on the ground."

More of what the Chiefs said about the Steelers:

Andy Reid on the improvement he has seen from tackle Alejandro Villanueva, who made his first NFL start against the Chiefs last season:
"I think he gets better every game. Just with the experience. He is obviously a tough kid. He has a great will. I just see continued progress. He is better than he was before. The games I have seen throughout the year he has gotten better."

Tamba Hali on Villanueva:
"He is a great man. He is more consistent in his blocking. He is a big guy, tall strong guy. When he gets his hand on you it's hard to beat him. He has improved a lot in his pass protection."

Andy Reid on how a team replicates Antonio Brown with their scout team:
"That is a tough one. Obviously none of us are doing very good at it because he is putting up those numbers. You try to get the routes down that he is good at and work on those. There are not a lot of players in the NFL as good as him at his position. You better figure out what he is good at and try to work the best you can at mimicking it with a scout team player and work on your fundamentals and techniques. You have to trust those."

