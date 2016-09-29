Chiefs talk Le'Veon, Big Al & AB

"He can catch, he can block, he can run," said Chiefs' Coach Andy Reid. "The screen game is good. Ben (Roethlisberger) likes throwing him the ball. He is an all-around good player. He is so patient running the football. He is a good player."

Linebacker Tamba Hali knows Bell will be someone the Chiefs will have to focus on stopping. Bell had 17 carries for 121 yards in a 23-13 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium last season, and Hali knows it will be a group effort to shut him down.

"He is a fine player," said Hali. "He knows how to get yards. He ran for 120 some yards last year. If I can get some of my teammates to collaborate together so we can get him down on the ground."

More of what the Chiefs said about the Steelers:

Andy Reid on the improvement he has seen from tackle Alejandro Villanueva, who made his first NFL start against the Chiefs last season:

"I think he gets better every game. Just with the experience. He is obviously a tough kid. He has a great will. I just see continued progress. He is better than he was before. The games I have seen throughout the year he has gotten better."

Tamba Hali on Villanueva:

"He is a great man. He is more consistent in his blocking. He is a big guy, tall strong guy. When he gets his hand on you it's hard to beat him. He has improved a lot in his pass protection."