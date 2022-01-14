Chiefs are talking about T.J., Ben, Minkah and more

Coach Andy Reid on how the Steelers are different from when they played them earlier in the regular season:

"I think they're playing well together. I think they're doing a nice job with that. Ben's (Roethlisberger) playing well. The runner's running well. The offensive line's doing a nice job, and Pittsburgh's always good on that defensive side. They fly around. They've got some all-star players on that side of the ball that do really well. Their wide receivers are very good too on the offensive side. They're a good football team. They're well coached and the organization with the Rooney family is strong. It's been strong for so many years."

Reid on how Ben Roethlisberger keeps pulling off fourth quarter comebacks at age 39:

"He's a future Hall of Famer. So that helps. In other words, he has the talent and the mind. And we're aware of that. They're the best, if not one of the best in football this year. So, we're aware of that. He has the aptitude and he's got the ability to do those things."

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Ben Roethlisberger and possibly ending his career:

"I mean I haven't even thought about it like that. He's an all-time great quarterback that's going to be in the Hall of Fame one day, but he's still playing great football right now. If you look at the big-time throws, he's made to keep their season alive, we know it's going to be a great challenge for us. Not just him, but that entire team. They have an attitude about them, a mindset they play with so we're not taking them lightly at all. They're a team that's beat a lot a good football teams and so to get to play against Big Ben is an honor for me. He's great football player"

Reid on Coach Mike Tomlin and why he has had such success and longevity in Pittsburgh:

"I think he's smart and he's honest. He tells people the truth. He doesn't try to work around things. He's gonna let you know, right or wrong. That's why he has such respect from the league, why he is on the competition committee and so on. He's a smart kid. I think the honesty thing goes a long way. It covers a lot of bases for you."