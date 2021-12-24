Chiefs are talking about Ben, T.J., Najee and more

Reid on what has made Mike Tomlin such a successful coach:

"Mike is very honest with his guys, and I think very honest with his judgement of his players, so that becomes important. He loves his guys up, he's a players' coach and all that, but at the same time he's realistic. He's not afraid to tell a guy, 'Listen, you're probably creeping up on the end here,' and/or keep him around during a negotiation—you know, 'We'll probably need this guy to be here.' But I think that communication with their general manager is healthy, and then the players know that. You don't hear people complaining about how he does things. I think he shoots them straight."

Brown on how you have to prepare for the Steelers defense:

"The most important part when facing the Pittsburgh Steelers is being able to win your one-on-one. That's what they pride themselves on as a defensive line, and that's what they do really well. That's why they're always very high sack numbers. It's one-on-ones practically the whole game, run and pass, and so, that's something as an offensive line that you make sure you take care of on game day."

Reid on what he has seen from the Steelers:

"They're a good football team. They do a lot of different things offensively and defensively, and likewise special teams. You've got to be on you're A-game with them. You saw what they did this past weekend with Tennessee, so we've got to cover everything and then we've got to make sure we do what our guys do best and get out and play. That's how we roll. But they're a heck of a team."

Clark on what he's seen from the Steelers:

"Led by a veteran quarterback who knows all the tricks and trades of game, has obviously been successful and has won in this league. Just going with a team that is of course going to rally around him and their coach. They're fighting for position just like we are. No one has anything given to them at this point. Everyone is still battling for spots in the playoffs and fighting to finish the season off strong.