Cheat Sheet: Steelers vs. Titans

If it weren't for Pittsburgh, the Oilers teams of the 70s would most likely be better remembered in NFL history. During the 1978 and 1979 seasons, Pittsburgh was 26-6 and the Oilers were 21-11. They met four times during those two seasons and split 2-2. The Steelers destroyed Houston 34-5 in the 1978 conference championship. Leading up to this game though, Houston upset the "Air Coryell" Chargers the week before to advance to the Championship Game at Three Rivers Stadium. There were five total turnovers in this game. The Oilers fumbled the football four times but did recover two of them. Despite the weather, Pittsburgh produced 358 yards from scrimmage against just 227 by the Oilers. The Steelers held the great Earl Campbell to a measly 15 rushing yards on his 17 carries. But the most memorable play from this game was one that might be much different if it happened today. Late in the third quarter it appeared as though Dan Pastorini hit Mike Renfro in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown. The official call was an incomplete pass although modern day replay would probably disagree with the call that was made on the field at the time. Pittsburgh went on to defeat the Rams in the Super Bowl, the Steelers fourth title in six years.