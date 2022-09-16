Cheat Sheet: Steelers vs Patriots

MOST MEMORABLE MOMENT

January 27th, 2002: Patriots 24, Steelers 17, AFC Championship Game

This was the Steelers' first matchup against Tom Brady, who was just 25 years old when this game occurred. Brady's squad was a huge underdog coming to Pittsburgh to play the top seed in the AFC. The Steelers had only lost three games all year. Brady was an unknown, and this was his 16th career start. New England had just snuck past the Raiders the previous week in what is now referred to as "The Tuck Game." Troy Brown scored one New England touchdown on a punt return. Brady had to leave the game late in the second quarter and was replaced by Drew Bledsoe, who ignited the Patriots offense, ending the half with a touchdown pass to David Patten. The Steelers rallied late with Kordell Stewart at the controls, but it wasn't enough. New England went on to pull off another upset against "The Greatest Show On Turf" Rams beginning an amazing legacy for Brady, Belichick and the Patriots of the 2000s.