Cheat Sheet: Steelers vs. Lions

This is the famous "Coin Toss Game". With the entire country watching on Thanksgiving Day, the Steelers fell in Detroit after referee Phil Luckett asked Jerome Bettis to call the overtime coin flip in the air. Bettis called "Tails", Luckett thought he called "Heads", the coin came up tails, Detroit took the football and proceeded to drive down the field and kick a Jason Hanson field goal for the win. This game was a field goal fest with the Steelers only touchdown coming on a Kordell Stewart touchdown pass to Will Blackwell. Detroit's lone touchdown was a 21-yard touchdown reception by Herman Moore…thrown by Charlie Batch. Pittsburgh came into that game with a 7-4 record while the Lions were at 4-7. The rest of the 1998 season didn't go so well for the Steelers, as Bill Cowher's squad finished the year at 7-9.