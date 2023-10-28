Cheat Sheet: Steelers vs. Jaguars

Jacksonville entered the NFL in 1995 along with the Carolina Panthers. Including two playoff games, the Jaguars and Steelers have played 27 times. Jacksonville has won 14 of those contests, including both postseason games. The Steelers do have a two-game winning streak with the last matchup favoring Pittsburgh 27-3 on the road in 2020. The Jaguars had a four-game winning streak between 2005 and their 2008 playoff win. There was also a stretch between 1998 and 2001 in which Jacksonville was 5-1 against the Steelers. The road team in this series has won each of the last five games and 11 of the last 13 between these teams. Mike Tomlin is 5-2 against the Jaguars.