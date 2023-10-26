Week 8 Injury Report (Jaguars)

The Steelers continued their preparation on Thursday for this week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Acrisure Stadium.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was added to the injury report on Thursday with a calf injury and was limited.

Porter was asked after practice what happened and if he will be ready for Sunday, and he was quick to answer.

"I am playing Sunday," said Porter in a matter of fact manner.

In addition, receiver Diontae Johnson didn't practice, still dealing with the hamstring injury that he just returned from.

Also not practicing was defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi with a shoulder injury.

There was however some good news coming out of practice.

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward was back on the field for the first time, returning to practice today but he remains on the Reserve/Injured List. Heyward was limited on Thursday.

The Steelers have a 21-day window to either activate him to the 53-man roster, or he remains on the Reserve/Injured List the remainder of the year.

Heyward suffered a groin injury in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers and had to undergo surgery.

"It felt good. It's been some weeks," said Heyward. "It's been a while. I am excited to just get back out there, get in the flow of things. I still have more work to get done before I get back."

Last week the Steelers placed tight end Pat Freiermuth placed on the Reserve/Injured List, and now the Steelers are looking for their young tight ends, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward and Rodney Williams to step up in his absence. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada said he would like to see them get more involved in the passing game, but it's all a matter of circumstances at the moment.

"We would like for them to be," said Canada. "With what we're doing, the ball kind of finds the guy that's open hopefully throughout a game. I think over the course of 17 games you'll probably see those balls work to the tight ends. It kind of depends on coverage and what's happening.

"Have great faith in Kenny (Pickett) getting the ball to the right place at the right time and we are working through that. We want everybody to have a bunch of catches and a bunch of runs, and every game that's not going to happen.

"Pat being down a couple games has affected that a little bit, but feel good about the room. Connor does a lot of different things for us. Darnell is coming on, doing a good job. Rod came in there and played for us and did well. Things kind of felt the way they did last week. Feel good about the room."