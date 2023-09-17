Cheat Sheet: Steelers vs. Browns

The Steelers and Browns have met 143 times dating back to 1950. Of those 143 matchups, only three have been in the postseason. Pittsburgh is 2-1 in the playoffs against the Browns. Overall, this series sits at 80-62-1 in favor of the Steelers. Cleveland started off with an eight-game winning streak, won 12 of the first 13 contests, and only had two losses out of the first 18 times these teams squared off. Starting in December, 1962, the tides greatly turned to the Steelers' favor. The Browns won just four games between that point and October of 1983. Even more extreme, starting in January, 1994, Pittsburgh won 42 of the next 50 games with a tie thrown in during that time.