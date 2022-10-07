Cheat Sheet: Steelers vs. Bills

The Steelers lead this series 17-11 and are 2-1 against Buffalo in the postseason. Pittsburgh won the most recent meeting 23-16 in Week 1 last year. But the Bills won the previous two meetings in 2020 and 2019, making this the fourth-straight season these two teams have squared off. Before that, Pittsburgh was on a six-game winning streak against the Bills. To take it a step further, the Steelers won 10 of 11 (including two in the playoffs) between the 1993 season and 2016. But the era between 1980 and the 1992 season belonged to Buffalo, with the Bills winning seven of eight during that time. This has been a very streaky series. The Bills and Steelers started playing games in 1970, and during the 1970s, Pittsburgh only lost one of six meetings.